Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 247333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Solstice Gold Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.68.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

