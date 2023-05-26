SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 949,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 338,298 shares.The stock last traded at $99.35 and had previously closed at $99.35.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.35.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,604,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,564,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Financial Life Advisors increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

