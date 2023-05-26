SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Lowery Thomas LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,594 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.7% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 429,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

