SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.39. SPI Energy shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 90,090 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SPI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
SPI Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $38.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SPI Energy
SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPI Energy (SPI)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.