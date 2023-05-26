SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.39. SPI Energy shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 90,090 shares changing hands.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SPI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

The company has a market cap of $38.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPI. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPI Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,584 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

