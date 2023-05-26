Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.46

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 233556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21.

Insider Activity

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,210 shares of company stock worth $9,678,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Sprinklr by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,609 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its position in Sprinklr by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile



Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.



