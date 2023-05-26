STASIS EURO Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00004034 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $133.14 million and $379,854.55 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

