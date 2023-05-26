STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in STERIS by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $201.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.36 and its 200-day moving average is $189.69. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $236.10.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.40.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

