Steven Scott Davis Sells 738 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $42,767.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,978,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PCOR stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.01. 924,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $68.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Procore Technologies

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

