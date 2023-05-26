Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $37.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $668.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 622.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Chuy’s by 273.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Articles

