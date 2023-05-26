Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Price Target to $1,378.00

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,304.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,550.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,969.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $1,300.00 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after acquiring an additional 207,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after acquiring an additional 54,723 shares in the last quarter. Lion Long Term Partners LP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. Finally, York GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $71,894,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

