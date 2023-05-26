Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of PDD Call Options (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 80,741 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the average daily volume of 48,884 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Citigroup decreased their price target on PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $10.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,785,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,217. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDD will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

