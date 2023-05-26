StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.62. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.5% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 696,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 60,575 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.