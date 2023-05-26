StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.62. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.5% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 696,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 60,575 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

