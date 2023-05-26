StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NBY opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $12.64.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
