StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.33. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

