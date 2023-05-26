StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Trading Up 3.4 %
RADCOM stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a PE ratio of -121.98 and a beta of 0.87. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $12.90.
RADCOM Company Profile
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
