StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

RADCOM Trading Up 3.4 %

RADCOM stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a PE ratio of -121.98 and a beta of 0.87. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

