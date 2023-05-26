StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TESSCO Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair cut TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
TESS opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 million, a P/E ratio of -220.94 and a beta of 0.94.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
