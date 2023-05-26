STP (STPT) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

STP (STPT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $82.34 million and $1.81 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025766 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017672 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,802.10 or 1.00029065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04163373 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,755,144.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

