Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Christopher J. Boever Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,496,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,511.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stryve Foods Price Performance
NASDAQ:SNAX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. 98,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,581. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 142.22% and a negative net margin of 112.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stryve Foods Company Profile
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.
