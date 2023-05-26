Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Christopher J. Boever Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,496,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,511.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNAX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. 98,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,581. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 142.22% and a negative net margin of 112.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

