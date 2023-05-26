Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 58591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Sumitomo Chemical Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

