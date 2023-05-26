Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $34.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.09.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.41. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Summit Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

