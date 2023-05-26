Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the April 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Surge Battery Metals Trading Up 3.0 %

Surge Battery Metals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 215,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Surge Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.37.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Nevada North Lithium, Teels Marsh Lithium, and The Galt Property – San Emidio Desert. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

