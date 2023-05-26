Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells $58,675.20 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,112 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $58,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 3.5 %

SG stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

