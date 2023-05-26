Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Michael David Dunn Sells 30,000 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,036,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael David Dunn sold 11,080 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $355,889.60.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael David Dunn sold 700 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $11,585.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $210,429.03.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $35.34 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

