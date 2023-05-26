SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,305,000 after acquiring an additional 364,102 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 325.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,194 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 443,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 59,512 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 866,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,493,604. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

