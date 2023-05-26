SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.13. 455,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,660. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BJ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.