SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 13,680 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,159,448 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,633 and have sold 7,198,170 shares valued at $187,010,895. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

