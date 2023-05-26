SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $1.26 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,658. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.51 and a 200-day moving average of $232.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

