SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,996,000 after acquiring an additional 754,342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,784,000 after buying an additional 196,344 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.48. The stock had a trading volume of 683,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,146,798. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

