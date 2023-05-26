SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in FMC by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,120,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 288,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.63. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.