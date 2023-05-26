SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 79,041 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 282,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ORI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. 87,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,861. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

