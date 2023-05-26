SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,162. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.41. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.09.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

