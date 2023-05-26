SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Gartner by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 332,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Gartner by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Gartner by 453.9% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,893 shares of company stock worth $3,891,448. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,617. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.67. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

