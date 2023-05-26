SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,463. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $89.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.