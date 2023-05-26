T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $242,000.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.