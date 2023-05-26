Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.03-$3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.45 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.22 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.25-$0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day moving average of $112.34. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.46.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,988,000 after purchasing an additional 192,805 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

