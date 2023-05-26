Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.75-$8.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.69.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.51. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

