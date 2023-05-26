Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $214,278.32 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $214,278.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,182.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59.

On Friday, March 31st, Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08.

On Monday, February 27th, Amit Yoran sold 5,608 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $246,864.16.

On Friday, February 24th, Amit Yoran sold 11,843 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $509,012.14.

Tenable Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.63 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $86,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $34,127,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,052,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Further Reading

