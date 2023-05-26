Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Raymond Jr. Vicks Sells 1,496 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $164,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tenable by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.