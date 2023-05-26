The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,776 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $233,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,982.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. 5,455,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,262,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

