The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.70- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.92 billion.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.04. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.