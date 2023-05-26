The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.70- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.92 billion.
The Cigna Group Price Performance
The Cigna Group stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.04. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.00.
Insider Activity at The Cigna Group
In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Cigna Group
The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
