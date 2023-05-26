The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $38,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,750,906. The company has a market cap of $260.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

