The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.71 million. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE TCS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.09.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 27,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,350.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 113,263 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 150,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 95,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 331,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

