The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.39. The company had a trading volume of 924,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,397. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.56.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

