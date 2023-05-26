The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 261,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 269,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The European Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EEA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521. The European Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22.

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.