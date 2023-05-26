The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.90

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as low as $3.65. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 6,551 shares trading hands.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.