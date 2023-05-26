The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.90

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as low as $3.65. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 6,551 shares trading hands.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 626,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 49,689 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 223.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 124,344 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

