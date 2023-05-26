The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.63 on July 6th

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.63 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 803.94 ($10.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,162.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 809.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 803.84. Law Debenture has a 1 year low of GBX 649 ($8.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 871.09 ($10.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

In other news, insider Denis Jackson sold 8,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.22), for a total transaction of £69,828.90 ($86,851.87). 9.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate secretarial services; corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

