The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 970 at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 915 ($11.38) to GBX 970 ($12.06) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.64) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Numis Securities cut The Sage Group to an add rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 965 ($12.00) to GBX 880 ($10.95) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut The Sage Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 818.33 ($10.18).

SGE opened at GBX 848.80 ($10.56) on Monday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 869.40 ($10.81). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 796.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 778.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The stock has a market cap of £8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,264.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.55 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 6,923.08%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

