The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.97. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,898.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

