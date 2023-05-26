The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 453.8% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWN. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 119,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 736,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 677.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 48,646 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWN stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.85. 12,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,132. The Taiwan Fund has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

Taiwan Fund is an an integral economic player and closed-end management investment company. It allows investors to access and participate in the growth of the economy and the stock market, as well as the investment potential of the mainland and other emerging economies in the region.

