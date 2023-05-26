The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Timken were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Timken by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,089,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Timken by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,851,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,861,000 after buying an additional 79,547 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Timken’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,918 in the last three months. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

